Coyotes' David Tendeck: Emerging as legitimate prospect
Tendeck stopped 28 of 31 shots in WHL Vancouver's 4-3 victory over Prince George on Wednesday.
Deep dynasty leaguers who are looking for a sleeper in net should keep an eye on Tendeck. A sixth-round (158th overall) selection of Arizona in 2018, Tendeck is a big kid (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) and he moves well. The Vancouver native has had a strong season for the Giants (17-9-2, 2.53 GAA, .906 save percentage) and the fact he is with an organization with shockingly little goaltending depth doesn't hurt, either.
