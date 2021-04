The Coyotes reassigned Tendeck to AHL Tucson on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Tendeck had been residing on the taxi squad for much of the season, adding depth with Darcy Kuemper (lower body) sidelined. Tendeck has spent most of his time with ECHL Rapid City this season, going 4-8-0 along with a 2.74 GAA and .913 save percentage in 13 appearances.