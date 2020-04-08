Tendeck inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Monday.

In 35 appearances for WHL Vancouver this season, Tendeck registered an 18-13-2 record, .920 save percentage and 2.29 GAA. With a couple of netminders ahead of him on the organizational depth chart, including Adin hill and Merrick Madsen, the 20-year-old could find himself playing in the ECHL for most of the 2020-21 campaign.