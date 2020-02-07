Stepan registered an assist and three shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Stepan snapped a six-game point drought with the assist. The veteran center is up to 22 points, 123 shots on goal and a minus-5 rating through 56 contests. The Minnesota native skated only 12:59 on Thursday and could continue to see his role decrease if he doesn't pick up the pace on offense.