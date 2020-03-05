Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Bags helper in win
Stepan recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Stepan had the secondary helper on Oliver Ekman-Larsson empty-net tally in the final minute of regulation. Offense remains sparse for Stepan, who has just four points in his last eight games. His season scoring rate is worse with 28 points in 68 outings. The 29-year-old center is shooting a career-low 6.5 percent this year -- he will almost certainly finish below 50 points for the second straight campaign.
