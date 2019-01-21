Stepan finished Sunday's 4-2 win over Toronto with two assists.

Both of the 28-year-old's assists came in the third period, as Stepan played a role in Arizona's third and fourth goals of the evening, the latter coming with Toronto's net empty. The two assists move him to 22 points in 48 games this season. Stepan also finished with a team-high five shots on goal.

