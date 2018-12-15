Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Burns former club in OT
Stepan scored the game-winner and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
His seventh goal of the season was a sweet one, coming against the team that traded him west during the 2017 draft. Stepan now has 15 points in 31 games, putting him behind his usual 50-point pace, but with the Coyotes' offense getting a spark following the addition of Nick Schmaltz -- who set up Stepan for the OT winner -- he could find it a little easier to get on the scoresheet moving forward.
