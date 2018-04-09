Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Carrying foot injury

Stepan played with a fractured right foot during the final month of the season, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The report stated that the first-year Coyote suffered the injury March 10 in Colorado, though you never would have known based on Stepan's production. In the 15 games played after getting hurt, Stepan recorded two goals and 14 points while playing nearly 20 minutes per contest. Despite playing on a bottom-dwelling team, Stepan proved that he can still be a productive pivot by putting up 56 points -- just one off his previous career high -- in 2017-18.