Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Carrying foot injury
Stepan played with a fractured right foot during the final month of the season, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The report stated that the first-year Coyote suffered the injury March 10 in Colorado, though you never would have known based on Stepan's production. In the 15 games played after getting hurt, Stepan recorded two goals and 14 points while playing nearly 20 minutes per contest. Despite playing on a bottom-dwelling team, Stepan proved that he can still be a productive pivot by putting up 56 points -- just one off his previous career high -- in 2017-18.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Producing at dizzying pace•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Two-point performance Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Keeps the assists coming•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scores game-winner•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Quietly posting respectable numbers•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Gets two points Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...