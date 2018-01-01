Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Closes out 2017 with an apple
Stepan notched an assist Sunday against Anaheim, giving him at least a point in three of his past four games.
Stepan's assist came on Clayton Keller's power-play goal, and perhaps with a little more luck can reach the 50-point plateau for the fifth straight season. Despite the helper, Stepan won just 28 percent of his faceoffs, which just isn't good enough as the team's No. 1 center. Stepan has been a model of consistency throughout his career and deserves at least a bench spot in standard fantasy leagues.
