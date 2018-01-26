Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Collects helper in loss
Stepan recorded an assist and five shots during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Columbus.
The veteran has quietly recorded three goals and seven assists through his past 13 games to improve to a respectable 30 points for the campaign. Stepan has been relatively consistent this season, as outside of a nine-game point drought early in the season, he's been a reliable secondary contributor for fantasy owners. Just note that his upside is capped with the low-scoring Coyotes.
