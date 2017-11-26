Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Contributes two assists in loss
Stepan dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's loss to Vegas.
The Coyotes took another loss, but Stepan assisted on both goals and extended his point streak to six games. Known for usually being consistent, Stepan recently went through a miserable stretch where he went nine straight games without getting on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old has a respectable three goals and 15 points in 26 contests and appears to be heating up. Based on his offensive capabilities and scoring history, the top-line center is definitely worth looking at right now if he's available.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Struggling at even strength•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Misses scoresheet again Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scores twice in loss•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Dishes out helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Brought in via trade•
-
Rangers' Derek Stepan: Lands in mid-50s again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...