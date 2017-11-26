Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Contributes two assists in loss

Stepan dished out a pair of assists in Saturday's loss to Vegas.

The Coyotes took another loss, but Stepan assisted on both goals and extended his point streak to six games. Known for usually being consistent, Stepan recently went through a miserable stretch where he went nine straight games without getting on the scoresheet. The 27-year-old has a respectable three goals and 15 points in 26 contests and appears to be heating up. Based on his offensive capabilities and scoring history, the top-line center is definitely worth looking at right now if he's available.