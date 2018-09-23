Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Converts during 5-on-5 play

Stepan scored an even-strength goal in Saturday's 6-1 home win over the Ducks.

The American pivot recorded 42 points (14 goals, 42 assists) to complement 18 power-play points without missing a game in his debut season with the Coyotes in 2017-18. It was revealed that Stepan played through a foot injury late in the year, but he's fully recovered.

