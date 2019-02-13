Stepan had a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights.

Mired in the worst season of his career, Stepan managed a productive outing, setting up Jordan Oesterle's power-play marker and an insurance goal by forward Josh Archibald. Stepan also did unusually well at the faceoff dot, going 13-for-19 in draws. Neither the assists nor the faceoffs should be counted on; Stepan has 26 points in 56 games and has won only 47 percent of his draws this season.