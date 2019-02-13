Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Discovers former glory
Stepan had a pair of assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights.
Mired in the worst season of his career, Stepan managed a productive outing, setting up Jordan Oesterle's power-play marker and an insurance goal by forward Josh Archibald. Stepan also did unusually well at the faceoff dot, going 13-for-19 in draws. Neither the assists nor the faceoffs should be counted on; Stepan has 26 points in 56 games and has won only 47 percent of his draws this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Finds scoresheet in loss•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Bags pair of helpers in win•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Burns former club in OT•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Records pair of goals in defeat•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Pots empty-net goal Sunday•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Dishes three assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...