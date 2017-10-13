Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Dishes out helper in loss

Stepan recorded an assist and five shots on net during Thursday's 4-2 loss to Detroit.

Stepan has now recorded an assist in consecutive contests, as the veteran center appears to be finding a groove with his new club. He's locked into a top offensive role and has averaged 21:00 of ice time per game, including 3:49 with the man advantage. Additionally, centering Max Domi and Clayton Keller should prove to be a favorable fantasy setup for Stepan.