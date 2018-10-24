Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Dishes three assists

Stepan recorded three assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Stepan found chemistry with Christian Fischer, as he had a primary assist on each of Fischer's goals en route to a hat trick. Stepan got off to a slow start this season with six straight pointless outings, but he now has four assists in the last two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories