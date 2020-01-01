Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Earns late helper
Stepan picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Stepan earned the secondary assist on Nick Schmaltz's empty-net goal. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for the center, who has just 13 points in 42 games this year. He's added 89 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Tickles twine Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Manages assist with man advantage•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: First goal in six games•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Goals in consecutive games•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Just third goal in 21 games•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Wrangles assist Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.