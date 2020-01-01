Play

Stepan picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Stepan earned the secondary assist on Nick Schmaltz's empty-net goal. The helper snapped a five-game point drought for the center, who has just 13 points in 42 games this year. He's added 89 shots on goal and a minus-6 rating.

