Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Finds scoresheet in loss
Stepan scored his 11th goal of the season in a 5-2 loss to Nashville on Tuesday.
The goal was just the third time Stepan has found the back of the net in his last 18 appearances. In 53 games this season, he is averaging a career-worst 0.45 points per game.
