Coyotes' Derek Stepan: First goal in six games
Stepan scored a goal on three shots in a 4-2 loss to San Jose on Saturday.
Stepan, who had gone his previous five games without a goal, staked the Coyotes to a 2-0 lead two minutes into the first period with his fifth of the year. He now has 10 points in 28 games this season. A perennial 50-point man over his first eight NHL seasons, Stepan has just 45 points in 100 games since the start of the 2018-19 season.
