Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Game-time call Saturday
Stepan (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus New Jersey on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Stepan has missed the previous 10 games due to his lower-body issue, but appears ready to jump back into the lineup. The center needs eight points in the final eight games in order to avoid missing the 40-point mark for the first time in his NHL career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...