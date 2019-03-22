Stepan (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus New Jersey on Saturday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Stepan has missed the previous 10 games due to his lower-body issue, but appears ready to jump back into the lineup. The center needs eight points in the final eight games in order to avoid missing the 40-point mark for the first time in his NHL career.

