Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Gets two points Tuesday
Stepan picked up a goal and a power-play helper in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.
Stepan came in with just one goal since Dec. 23, so owners still hanging onto the veteran center got a pleasant surprise with this strong performance. After finishing with at least a plus-5 rating in each of his seven campaigns with the Rangers, Stepan's first year in the desert has produced a dreadful minus-22 mark, including his even finish here. He did tie for the team lead with four shots, though.
