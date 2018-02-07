Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Gets two points Tuesday

Stepan picked up a goal and a power-play helper in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Stepan came in with just one goal since Dec. 23, so owners still hanging onto the veteran center got a pleasant surprise with this strong performance. After finishing with at least a plus-5 rating in each of his seven campaigns with the Rangers, Stepan's first year in the desert has produced a dreadful minus-22 mark, including his even finish here. He did tie for the team lead with four shots, though.