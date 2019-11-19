Stepan scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Stepan's tally came in the first period, stretching the Coyotes' lead to 2-0 at the time. The center has eight points (three on the power play) and 47 shots. He had a career-low 35 points last season, and currently isn't on pace to meet that mark in 2019-20.