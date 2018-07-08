Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Healed from injury

Stepan is over the foot injury that plagued him at he end of the regular season according to GM John Chayka, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

Stepan soldiered through the final 15 games of the season with a broken foot. That's a bit surprising given that he tallied 14 points in those 15 contests. The 28-year-old's first season with the Coyotes wasn't ideal, as he only had 14 goals, a personal low. However, he also had a 6.7 shooting percentage, well below his career average, so pure luck could make next season go better, now that he's healthy.