Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Inching closer to return
Stepan (lower body) is on the verge of returning to the lineup, with a weekend activation possible for the center, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Vest relayed this information from Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet. Stepan returning for any contest in March would signal that he came back ahead of schedule. Arizona faces a 50.5 percent chance of making the playoffs -- per sportsclubstats.com -- and the prospect of getting the venerable two-way pivot back in action is quite noteworthy for the 'Yotes and fantasy owners alike.
