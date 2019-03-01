Stepan exited Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks in the third period after suffering an apparent leg injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The Coyotes have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Stepan's injury, but his departure from the ice wasn't encouraging, as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg while being helped to the locker room by his teammates. Another update on the 28-year-old pivot's condition will undoubtedly be released prior to Saturday's game against the Red Wings.