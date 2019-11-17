Stepan scored the game-winning goal in a 3-0 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Flames' goalie fired a clearing shot straight into Stepan's chest and the pivot wired the puck into an open net. It was just his third goal in 21 games. We all thought his 35-point season last year was a down year. Now, it looks like he could score even fewer in 2019-20. Stepan needs to show more to even be rostered at this point.