Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Keeps the assists coming

Stepan helped set up a pair of goals in a 5-2 victory over Calgary on Monday.

Stepan has now scored a point in seven of his last nine games and has eight points overall in that stretch, with only one being a goal. He's only reached 40 assists once in his career in 2014, but with his current performances, he's got a realistic chance to reach that level for a second time.

