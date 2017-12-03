Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Leads the way against Devils

Stepan netted his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Devils.

After Stepan followed up a six-game point streak with two pointless efforts, the first-line center got back on track in a big way Saturday. Stepan has been a very reliable offensive producer and is now up to four goals and 17 points in 29 contests. His consistent scoring makes him worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings.

