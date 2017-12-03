Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Leads way against Devils
Stepan netted his fourth goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over the Devils.
After Stepan followed up a six-game point streak with two pointless efforts, the first-line center got back on track in a big way Saturday. Stepan has been a very reliable offensive producer and is now up to four goals and 17 points in 29 contests. His consistent scoring makes him worth owning in the majority of fantasy settings.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Contributes two assists in loss•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Struggling at even strength•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Misses scoresheet again Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scores twice in loss•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Dishes out helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Brought in via trade•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...