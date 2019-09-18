Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Lights lamp in exhibition game
Stepan (knee) scored a goal in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Kings.
Stepan finished the 2018-19 season with a torn MCL, but he had played through the pain. The 29-year-old forward looks ready to rock for the new season, scoring an unassisted goal 3:30 into the second period. He's looking to bounce back from an unimpressive 35-point campaign -- the lowest of his career -- and he'll have the help of new winger Phil Kessel while center Nick Schmaltz is back from injury and will add depth.
