Stepan collected a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Stepan got the puck to Phil Kessel, who jammed in a late goal to produce the final score. Stepan has continued to be streaky this season, as his assist Tuesday snapped a four-game dry spell. He's at 11 points and 70 shots in 33 games -- he would fail to crack 30 points for the first time in his career if that pace holds all year.