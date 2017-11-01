Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Misses scoresheet again Tuesday

Stepan failed to register a point for the fourth consecutive game during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.

Not only is the veteran center playing top offensive minutes (19:59 of ice time with 3:38 on the power play during the point drought), but he's also being flanked by the best two wingers Arizona has in Clayton Keller and Max Domi. It's a concerning slump, and Stepan's fantasy value is trending in the wrong direction.