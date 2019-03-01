Stepan (leg) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Craig Morgan of The Athleticreports.

Stepan sustained the injury in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. The Minnesota native was unable to put any pressure on his left leg as he exited the ice in the third period. Friday's MRI will reveal more about the severity of Stepan's injury, along with a possible timetable for recovery.

