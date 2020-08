Stepan had an assist in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Stepan was productive in the postseason, with a goal and four helpers in nine games. It's a positive sign after two disappointing regular seasons in a row -- Stepan had 35 points in 72 games in 2018-19, followed by a career-low 28 points in 70 outings this year. If he can maintain his playoff form in 2020-21, the 30-year-old could be in line for a bounce-back campaign.