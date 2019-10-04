Stepan scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.

Stepan's tally came with assists from wingers Phil Kessel and Clayton Keller. While the Coyotes' offense wasn't strong in the season opener, if that top-line trio can click, all three could be potent fantasy options. Stepan in particular could be a fantasy asset, as he had recorded between 53 and 57 points in the five years prior to only registering 35 points last season.