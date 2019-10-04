Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Nets lone goal in loss
Stepan scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Ducks.
Stepan's tally came with assists from wingers Phil Kessel and Clayton Keller. While the Coyotes' offense wasn't strong in the season opener, if that top-line trio can click, all three could be potent fantasy options. Stepan in particular could be a fantasy asset, as he had recorded between 53 and 57 points in the five years prior to only registering 35 points last season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Lights lamp in exhibition game•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Played through injury•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Propels offense with pair of goals•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scoreless in return•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Will play Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.