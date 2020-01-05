Stepan scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Stepan's tally came while the Coyotes were shorthanded, good for his first point in that situation this season. The center is up to 16 points (seven scores, nine helpers) in 44 appearances. He's picked up a goal and three assists during a three-game point streak -- perhaps the 29-year-old is setting himself up for a big second half.