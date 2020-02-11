Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Pair of points in road win
Stepan had a goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win in Montreal.
Stepan came up big considering he'd only managed an assist in eight previous contests. With only nine goals and 24 points in 58 games, the 29-year-old isn't likely to crack 50 points at this stage of his career, but Stepan could easily post 35-45 points when all is said and done in 2019-20. His value lies primarily in deeper formats.
