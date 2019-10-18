Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Pair of power-play assists
Stepan supplied two helpers on the power play in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Predators.
Stepan set up both of Phil Kessel's goals in the contest, earning the secondary assist on each. The 29-year-old center had been held without a point in his last four games. He now has three points and 12 shots on goal in six appearances.
