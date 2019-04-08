Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Played through injury
General Manager John Chayka said Monday that Stepan suffered a torn MCL and played through the injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when the injury occurred or how long he had been playing through it, but nonetheless Stepan toughed it out. The 2018-19 campaign was the first time the American failed to reach the 50-point plateau in seven years, as he accumulated just 35 points in 72 games. Stepan won't require surgery, but the timetable for the injury is unclear.
