General Manager John Chayka said Monday that Stepan suffered a torn MCL and played through the injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when the injury occurred or how long he had been playing through it, but nonetheless Stepan toughed it out. 2018-19 was the first year the American-born player failed to reach the 50-point plateau in seven years, accumulating just 35 points in 72 games. Chayka failed to mention whether Stepan would need surgery and what the timetable was for the injury.