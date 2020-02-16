Stepan recorded an assist and fired a team-high six shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Stepan wasn't able to cash in on his half-dozen chances, but he set up Lawson Crouse for an empty-net tally. The 29-year-old center reached 25 points with his assist, and he's added 137 shots and a minus-5 rating through 61 games this season. It's looking likely that Stepan will have a career-worst year on offense for the second year in a row.