Stepan scored a pair of goals, including a game-tying short-handed marker in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old is really heating up. While he hadn't scored since Feb. 5 before Tuesday, Stepan came into the night with six assists in the last seven games. With the two goals, he's now averaging a point per game in the last eight contests, giving him his best stretch of the season. Stepan has 13 goals and 32 points in 63 games during 2018-19.