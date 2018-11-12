Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Pots empty net goal Sunday
Stepan recorded a goal and two shots during Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals.
Stepan's on a good run in recent weeks with four goals and seven points in his last nine outings. The 28-year-old center is a solid, albeit unspectacular producer having hit the 50-point mark in each of the last five seasons giving him plenty of value across all formats.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Dishes three assists•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Registers first point of season•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Two points in preseason finale•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Converts during 5-on-5 play•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Healed from injury•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Carrying foot injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...