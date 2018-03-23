Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Producing at dizzying pace
Stepan dished for two scores in Thursday's 6-5 road loss to the Hurricanes.
This marks the third straight game of Stepan scribbling two points in the box score. He's developed chemistry with rookie linemate Clayton Keller on the top line to give him 50-plus points for the fifth straight season, with the ex-Ranger now up to 13 goals and 38 helpers through 74 games.
