Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Propels offense with pair of goals
Stepan scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.
The tallies give Stepan 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games this year, his worst season offensively in a nine-year career. While he has featured on the top power-play unit, he's only mustered three points on the man advantage, down from 18 last season. At 28 years old, Stepan is likely in line for a bounce-back effort next year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...