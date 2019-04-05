Stepan scored twice on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The tallies give Stepan 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games this year, his worst season offensively in a nine-year career. While he has featured on the top power-play unit, he's only mustered three points on the man advantage, down from 18 last season. At 28 years old, Stepan is likely in line for a bounce-back effort next year.