Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Puts two home in blowout

Stepan had both goals for his team in a 6-2 defeat to Colorado on Saturday.

Stepan was the only Arizona player to have a game that was useful to his fantasy owners, and he even managed to avoid coming out on the negative side of the ledger in plus-minus by putting up a plus-1. His team's struggles limit his effectiveness, but he's still a useful player in most fantasy leagues.

