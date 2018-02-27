Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Quietly posting respectable numbers

Stepan has recorded five goals, 14 assists and five power-play points through his past 25 games.

There hasn't been a lot to be excited about in Arizona this season, and while that definitely includes Stepan's fantasy production, he's still turning in another solid campaign. The veteran is locked into a top scoring role, and he's also posted a plus-1 rating during the noted 25-game stretch. Additionally, the Coyotes are beginning to be more competitive of late with an active 6-2-1 record, so there's potential for Stepan to show improvement over the final weeks of the season.