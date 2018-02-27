Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Quietly posting respectable numbers
Stepan has recorded five goals, 14 assists and five power-play points through his past 25 games.
There hasn't been a lot to be excited about in Arizona this season, and while that definitely includes Stepan's fantasy production, he's still turning in another solid campaign. The veteran is locked into a top scoring role, and he's also posted a plus-1 rating during the noted 25-game stretch. Additionally, the Coyotes are beginning to be more competitive of late with an active 6-2-1 record, so there's potential for Stepan to show improvement over the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Gets two points Tuesday•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Collects helper in loss•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Closes out 2017 with an apple•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Puts two home in blowout•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scores in loss to Cats•
-
Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Leads way against Devils•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...