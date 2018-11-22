Stepan scored both the Coyotes' goals in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday night.

With just six goals and 10 points on the year, Stepan is on pace to finish with 41 points which would be the 28-year-old's lowest season output since tallying 45 points in his rookie campaign back in 2010-11 (Stepan tallied 44 in 2013-14 but did so in limited action, playing just 48 games). With the season a quarter of the way through, Stepan needs to get hot in a hurry and until such time that he begins producing more consistently, the veteran only warrants consideration in deeper formats.