Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Registers first point of season

Stepan had an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

Stepan's assist breaks a six-game pointless drought, which was uncharacteristic since he had 56 points in 82 games last year. The 28-year-old is still searching for his first goal despite firing 24 shots on net and working with the team's top power-play unit.

