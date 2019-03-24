Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scoreless in return
Stepan skated 19:31 in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.
Stepan failed to factor into his team's lone goal or even earn a shot on goal in his first game back from his lower-body injury. The veteran forward has just 32 points and is in danger of missing the 40-point mark for the first time in his NHL career.
