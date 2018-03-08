Coyotes' Derek Stepan: Scores game-winner
Stepan scored the game-winning goal and picked up a power-play assist in a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Wednesday.
Though the Coyotes have struggled mightily once again, Stepan has put up decent numbers in his first year in the desert. The American center has 12 goals, 31 assists, and 175 shots on net through 66 games. He also has 13 points in his last 14 contests.
